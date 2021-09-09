UK Police Trialing Mustang Mach-E As A High Speed Interceptor

Ford has turned its new Mustang Mach-E high-performance electric SUV into a full-blown police interceptor. The rapid electric model has already drawn attention from seven UK police forces, who have either tested the vehicle or requested a full evaluation of a specially built concept car.

That concept vehicle, which went on display at the Emergency Services Show at Birmingham’s NEC this week, is the vehicle you see in these pictures. Ford says it was built after police forces approached the company in search of “greener solutions” for their ‘blue-light’ fleets.