UK Politicians Told To Scrap Fossil Fuel Ban And Move To E-Fuels

Leading lights from the automotive industry have voiced their concerns over the forthcoming Euro 7 regulations and electrification, and taken aim at the UK Government’s plan to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management at BMW and president of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, said: “Our story here is do not, either in the UK or through Brussels, put a policy in place that ends the combustion engine. I would urge the English politicians to review their strategy for ending the combustion engine in 2030 or 2035.”
 



