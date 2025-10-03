UK Ponders Relaxing EV Mandate Or Face Destroying Auto Market In The Country

The UK’s onerous ZEV Mandate requirements look set to be relaxed, according to comments made by the Government’s business secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

Speaking to The Times following a meeting with Nissan in Tokyo earlier this week, Reynolds revealed that agreement has been reached within the Labour cabinet on “a substantial change of policy”. But he wouldn’t be drawn on the details, or whether Labour’s manifesto pledge to bring forward the ban on new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles from 2035 to 2030 still stands.

However, Reynolds did confirm that changes to the ZEV Mandate have the backing of energy secretary Ed Miliband, even though any relaxation appears to be at odds with Miliband’s earlier vigorous support for keeping the ZEV Mandate intact.