UK Prepares To Increase Gasoline Taxes Making Driving Even More Unaffordable

Over 70 Conservative MPs have written to Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of an expected seven pence rise in fuel duty in the Autumn Budget, which could add nearly £4 to the cost of every fill-up.

Backed by lobbying group FairFuel UK and signed by the likes of Dame Priti Patel and Oliver Dowden, the letter urges Labour to “consider the impact raising fuel duty would have on low-income families, small businesses and the logistics industry”.

The rumours of a rise in fuel duty come after The Daily Mail claimed ‘Whitehall sources’ have confirmed that Chancellor Rachel Reeves will reverse Rishi Sunak’s five pence per litre fuel duty cut that was introduced in 2022, with an additional inflationary rise under consideration of one or two pence.