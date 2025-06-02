UK Prepares To Punish Automakers With Additional Taxes Because The Public Won't Buy EVs

Demand for electric cars still hasn’t crept over the government’s 2024 target of 22 per cent, as manufacturers face an uphill struggle to reach their EV target of 28 per cent of total sales in 2025.

While the total number of EVs registered last month rose year-on-year by an impressive 41 per cent, there’s plenty of anecdotal evidence that car makers may have held back EV orders placed in 2024 to January, so they will count towards the tougher 2025 targets.

Even so, numbers in January only tottered towards last year’s Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) mandate figure of 22 per cent without reaching it - EVs accounted for a 21.3 per cent market share in January according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, with the great majority being registrations for fleet and business users. Across the month, 78.9 per cent of all new electric cars were delivered to corporate users, while private buyers accounted for just 21.1 per cent of the new EV market.