UK Prime Minister And Leaders Can't Go Green Because EVs Can't Be Made Bomb Proof

It looks like Keir Starmer won’t be making the most of the government’s new Electric Car Grant as JLR has told the Prime Minister that a theoretical electric variant of the state Range Rover won’t offer sufficient protection against bomb attacks.

In a document sourced by EV newsletter FastCharge, JLR requested that armoured vehicles be excluded from the tough ZEV mandate that requires manufacturers ensure a certain proportion of their UK sales are fully-electric.

The British manufacturer’s reasoning for this is that it “does not see any workable engineering solution to the challenges surrounding an armoured BEV [battery EV], primarily because the required safety levels and blast protection cannot be achieved”.