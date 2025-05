If you’re a regular reader, you’ve probably clocked the growing parade of new car brands eyeing up the UK.

Two big forces are behind this surge: the meteoric rise of China’s car industry and a shift in what buyers care about.

In 2024 alone, China sold 23.5 million new cars - making it the largest car market on the planet. It was only a matter of time before Chinese car manufacturers set their sights on the UK.