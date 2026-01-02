UK Refuses To Waiver On EV Mandate - Says It Is Leading Europe Somewhere

The UK government’s electric car strategy is broadly right. There I said it, something positive about prime minister Keir Starmer’s omnishambles administration. But, on EVs, it is leading among the big European economies.

There’s a big picture target: that sales of pure combustion cars should be banned in 2030. Leading is about giving a clear sense of direction, spelled out by the ZEV mandate which ratchets up the proportion of EVs brands must sell. The 2026 target is 33 per cent, rising to 80 per cent in 2030.