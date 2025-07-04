UK Relaxes Impossible Zero-Emission Mandate To 2035 Due Hardships Imposed By US Tariffs

The UK government has substantially relaxed the framework of its zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate in a show of support to the automotive industry, following the imposition of 25% tariffs on all vehicles imported into the US.

As part of the shake-up, the government has confirmed that 'full' hybrid cars can remain on sale from 2030-2035; low-volume car makers will be exempt from the need to achieve an 80% electric car sales mix in 2030; and all manufacturers have greater flexibility in how they can meet the annual EV sales targets imposed by the ZEV mandate.