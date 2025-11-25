UK Removes Premium Vehicles From Funding For The Disabled

The Motability Foundation has announced that it has removed premium brands from its listings ahead of the Budget on Wednesday and amid heavy criticism surrounding the scheme.

For those unaware, the Motability scheme is run by the charity Motability Operations and enables those claiming Personal Independence Payments (PIPs) to exchange their monthly allowance for rental of a brand-new car. These cars are often modified to meet the personal accessibility needs of the driver.

One of the main criticisms of the Motability scheme, which funds roughly 15 per cent of new cars being brought onto the road in the UK, is the ability for customers to select models from premium brands such as BMW and Mercedes. It’s worth pointing out, however, that to hire one of these premium cars, claimants would need to pay out of their own pockets to cover the extra cost.