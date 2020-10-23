UK Research Group Claims Proposed Laws Allowing Automated Driving Are Dangerous

Proposed changes to road laws that would see drivers allowed to take their hands off the steering wheel and eyes off the road at up to 70mph “will put UK motorists’ lives at risk”, according to safety experts.

 

The Government is consulting on whether cars with an Automated Lane Keeping System, or ALKS, can be used with minimal human input at speeds up to 70mph from spring 2021. The move comes as the UK tries to position itself at the forefront of autonomous vehicle technology, with ministers wanting the UK to be “the first country to see these benefits, attracting manufacturers to develop and test new technologies.”



