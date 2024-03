Finding a space in the supermarket car park can be tricky, but tracking down an EV charger is even more difficult as new data reveals that only one in 10 supermarkets offer some kind of electric car charging facilities.

A result of a collaboration between the RAC and EV charging website Zap-Map, this new study reveals that only 13% of UK supermarkets have equipped their car parks with EV chargers, despite this figure having risen sharply by 59% since this time last year.