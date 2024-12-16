UK Rolls Out AI Cameras To Detect Drunk Driving

Artificial intelligence could be a new weapon in the battle to eradicate drunk or drugged driving, following the first ever trial of new tech designed to help police catch and charge offenders.

The technology works using the same mobile ‘AI cameras’ currently being deployed to clamp down on drivers using mobile phones or not wearing seatbelts. However, this time the system’s cloud-based algorithms are analysing image data from cars passing on the adjacent roads to look for indications a driver might be impaired.

Unlike with mobile phones or seatbelts, where photographic evidence is sent to police officers for later action, if the AI algorithms think a car may be driven by a potentially impaired driver, it will be flagged immediately to police waiting a little further down the road.