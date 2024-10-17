UK Rolls Over To The Dragon - Will Not Place Tariffs On Chinese Made EVs

The United Kingdom will not impose tariffs on China-made electric vehicle (EV) imports, unlike countries in the European Union, Canada, and the United States.

According to UK Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds, the UK government has not received complaints filed with Britain’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) about China-made EV imports from local businesses. Reynolds emphasized that the UK would not be following the EU’s lead regarding the tariffs. He shared that his primary concern was thriving and open export markets for British producers.

“I do have the power as the Secretary of State to make that referral … We keep it under close analysis, but I think it’s important our industry is different, and as of yet [the] industry itself hasn’t asked for that referral to the TRA,” Reynolds stated during the UK’s International Investment Summit.