UK Runs Out Of Driving Instructors Threatening Young Drivers Ability To Work

While the chaos and unfairness surrounding hard to get driving test bookings is well documented, there’s another contributing factor making the path to a driving licence harder than it should be: a shortage of driving instructors means learners currently face waits of between two and six months just to book their first lessons. According to training organisation Young Driver, which offers opportunities for youngsters to develop their driving skills before they’re old enough to take to the roads, two thirds of driving instructors report waiting times averaging two months before they can take on new students. 15 per cent of the 150 instructors polled by the firm said they had waiting lists of four months, while 7 per cent have to tell potential learner drivers they’ve got a six month waiting list.



Read Article