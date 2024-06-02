UK Says EV Incentives Are Essential To Meeting Net Zero Goal By 2050

Peers in the House of Lords have thrown their weight behind calls for new government incentives to reduce the cost of electric cars, warning that the Government needs to “put its foot on the accelerator” if the UK is to meet its self-imposed target for net zero by 2050.

A new report from the  House of Lords Environment and Climate Committee has just been published, following the committee’s in-depth inquiry into the Government’s progress on the EV transition. Titled ‘EV Strategy: rapid recharge needed’, the report says government needs to act much faster, in particular by tackling the high cost of new EVs compared to petrol and diesel cars.


