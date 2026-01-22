UK Sees A Record Rise in People Using Tech And Body Doubles To Cheat On Driver's Tests

Incidents of learner drivers attempting to cheat their driving test have leapt up by almost 50 per cent in the past year as drivers wince at the possibility of failure amidst record wait times for booking slots.

A Freedom of Information request by the Press Association uncovered that there were more than 2,800 cases of cheating in the year leading up until September 2025 – 47 per cent higher than the year prior.

Roughly 1,100 of these cases involved a Bluetooth headset – i.e with a person on the other end feeding the candidate information wirelessly – or a concealed phone in order to cheat answers in the theory test. There were also just over 1,000 cases of a person turning up claiming to be someone else for the theory test, as well as almost 650 instances of someone pretending to be another person for the practical exam.