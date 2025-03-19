UK Set To Backpedal On ICE Ban After Voter Backlash And Lack Of EV Acceptance

The Government is set to relax its tough rules on the transition to electric cars and subsequent banning on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars after Whitehall sources have suggested that “When we said everything was on the table, we meant it”. Following calls from the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders for “recognition of the role that all technologies – including hybrid cars, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen – have to play in decarbonising road transport”, sources have told the Daily Telegraph that the Government is considering relaxing the rules of the newly reinstated 2030 ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars. Until now, the Government has revealed very little about what will be allowed to be sold at the end of the decade. Previous Government rhetoric suggested that cars with a “significant electric range” – including hybrids – would be permitted, but more recent statements issued by the Government have been a lot more hazy, simply stating that pure petrol and diesel cars will not be allowed to be sold as new from 2030.



