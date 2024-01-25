UK Shelves Plan To Reduce Number Of Inspections Due To Increased Vehicle Complexity

MOT tests will remain unchanged following a year-long review that could have extended them to once every two years and a vehicle’s first test to four years, the government has today announced.



The proposal had been part of making the test “fit for the future”, with ministers claiming it would not impact road safety due to "major developments in vehicle technology" while also saving UK motorists a combined £100 million per year in fees.



According to government analysis, the number of casualties in car collisions due to "vehicle defects" has remained low.





Read Article