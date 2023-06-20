UK Startup Claims It Has Unlocked Sub 10 Minute EV Charge Times

UK-based startup Nyobolt claims to have achieved a breakthrough in battery tech that could allow EVs to charge in less than 10 minutes.

Nyobolt announced this week that it had unlocked the "holy grail" of battery tech, enabling EVs to charge "fully and repeatedly" in less than 6 minutes. And the startup claims this tech will go into production starting in 2024.

Faster charging would enable EVs to close the gap with gasoline cars when it comes to everyday convenience, as it currently takes much longer to charge an EV than it does to fill up with fuel. If charging becomes as easy as pumping gas, range anxiety becomes less of a factor, and EVs can have smaller battery packs.