UK Study Declares Range Anxiety A Thing Of The Past With Under 2% Of EVs Running Out Of Charge

Figures shared at the Transport + Energy Forum at Warwick University indicated that electric vehicle breakdowns due to low battery charge had hit their lowest-ever level in the U.K. As per a report from the AA, instances of electric cars breaking down due to insufficient battery charge now account for just 1.85% of EV-related breakdowns. As per GB News, the AA handles about 8,000 breakdowns across all vehicle categories daily. From this number, only about five or six cases involved electric vehicles that ran out of charge. A lot of the incidents also do not involve vehicles with batteries that were fully drained. Instead, many just had very little battery left.



