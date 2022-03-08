UK Study Indicates Consumers Are Losing Interest In Electric Vehicles

British consumers are less interested in electric vehicles than they were a year ago, a new study has found.

Research from CarGurus reveals that 18 to 26-year-olds have waning interest in electric vehicles, noting that the proportion of the younger generation likely to purchase an electric vehicle in the next 10 years has dropped from 74 percent to 56 percent. There has also been a decline in EV interest by Generation Z, with the proportion of those expecting to purchase an EV within 10 years falling by 26 percent compared with 2021.