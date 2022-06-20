UK Study Reveal Classic Cars Are Less Harmful To the Environment Than Modern Vehicles

A new report from Footman James, a classic and specialist vehicle insurance provider, claims that classic cars are less damaging to the environment overall than modern vehicles, including EVs. This conclusion takes into account the limited use of classics throughout the year in contrast with modern cars that are often used on a daily basis, while generating large amounts of carbon during their production. According to the report, the average classic car in the UK emits 563 kg (1,241 pounds) of CO2 annually, since classic car owners drive them for an average of 1,200 miles (1,931 km) on a yearly basis. While modern vehicles have significantly less CO2 emissions per km, they are being driven for much longer distances per year and come with a pretty large carbon footprint right from the factory.



