Calls for the UK government to introduce a Graduated Driver’s Licence scheme have been renewed, following the release of new data which shows that almost two-fifths of dangerous driving endorsements come from those aged under 25.

A study by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart found that 38 per cent of DD40 (dangerous driving) endorsements in 2023 were handed out to those aged between 17-25, despite this age bracket accounting for only seven per cent of all licence holders.