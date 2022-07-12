UK Study Reveals Gas Prices Rise Quickly And Drop Slowly Unlike The Oil Market

There is evidence that fuel retailers took part in “rocket and feather” pricing in 2022, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has declared. The term “rocket and feather” refers to prices shooting up quickly, like a rocket, and then falling back down slowly, like a feather. As part of an update on its Road Fuel Market Study, the CMA said there had been no evidence of this among fuel retailers prior to 2022, but that it had occurred this year, particularly with diesel.



The CMA is using its compulsory information-gathering powers to probe the entire UK fuel market following hugely volatile petrol and diesel prices this year, with new records for both fuels having been set at the pumps.



Read Article