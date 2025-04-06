UK Study Reveals That Conversation Among Passengers Is Just As Distracting As Cell Phone Use

Almost half of drivers admit that holding a conversation behind the wheel has caused them to make a mistake, with internal distractions such as this having contributed towards as many as 940 road casualties in 2023.

In a survey conducted by the RAC, 63 per cent of drivers said that internal and external distractions have caused them to make an error whilst driving, with just under half (43 per cent) stating that even chatting to a passenger has led to a mistake.

It’s no surprise, then, that in-car distractions are listed as a contributory factor in five per cent of collisions. They also led to 940 road casualties (six per cent of the total) in 2023, including 81 deaths.