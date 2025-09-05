UK Study Reveals The Truth - EVs Are More Expensive To Operate Than ICE Vehicles

Car sharing clubs are raising the alarm over worsening EV affordability, and for the first time have reduced the proportion of electric vehicles on their fleets.

Car clubs are membership organisations typically offering pay-as-you-go access to shared vehicles, reducing the need for users to buy their own cars. There are around 5,500 car club vehicles operating in the UK currently and 350,000 active users, with the majority in London. As environmental and net zero challenges continue to bite in cities across the UK, some think car clubs have the potential for a much bigger future.

Yet new data from a charity working in the shared transport sector, CoMoUK, reveals that in 2024 the proportion of EVs in car club fleets dropped to 30 per cent from 35 per cent in 2023. The charity calls this “a marked decline, and the first time on record that the share of EVs within car clubs has fallen”.