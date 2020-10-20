UK Takes A Step Closer To Socialism - Wants To Mandate What Cars Automakers Can Sell To Public

Car makers could be forced to sell a minimum number of EVs as a proportion of their overall sales under new Government plans.

Ministers are plotting a California-style zero emission vehicle mandate, allowing grants and and subsidies for electric cars to be phased out in the run-up to the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, but still allowing sales to increase.



The Government is due to announce the final deadline for the ban on new petrol and diesel car sales before the end of this year, with the date likely to be as early as 2030. The mandate - which was reported by the Times - could also allow manufacturers to purchase EV credits from othe