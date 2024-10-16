UK Taskforce To Tackle Skyrocketing Insurance Costs

The government has established a new taskforce to combat sky-high motor insurance premiums, which have risen by over 20 per cent in the past two years.

Following a pre-election promise to call in industry regulators to fix the spiralling issue of car insurance, the transport secretary, Louise Haigh, has founded the new taskforce with the likes of the Association of British Insurers (ABI), Citizens Advice and the price comparison site Compare the Market.

Working alongside the Department for Transport, the taskforce intends to pinpoint the factors driving up the costs of car insurance and evaluate whether motorists are getting fair value for money.