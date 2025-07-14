UK Thieves Abandon Land Rover And Begin Targeting Lexus Models

Five Lexus models were among the top 10 cars most likely to be stolen in 2024, according to government data – and the Range Rover, previously a high-profile target for car thieves, is now among the most protected.

Last year, more than 61,000 cars were stolen across the UK. The Ford Fiesta – the country’s most popular second-hand car, with 306,207 sales in 2024 – topped the table for overall number of thefts, at 4719.

However, new analysis of the latest DVLA data, which ranks stolen cars as a proportion of the total number registered, paints an alternative picture.