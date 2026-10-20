UK Thieves Are Now Targeting Sideview Mirrors - Police Are Helpless To Stop It

Agent009 submitted on 10/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:36:35 AM

Views : 374 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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On many modern cars, a door mirror is more than just a piece of glass. In-built technology, including blind spot warnings, heating elements and integrated cameras, makes them quite valuable and thus a tempting target for a thief. 
 
The Chelsea Citizen is reporting that in a single night across three streets in the affluent area of London, thieves made off with mirror glass from some 15 vehicles. Targeted cars ??included three Range Rover Sports, a Porsche Taycan, an Audi RS 7 and a Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology. 


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UK Thieves Are Now Targeting Sideview Mirrors - Police Are Helpless To Stop It

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