UK Thieves Are Now Targeting Sideview Mirrors - Police Are Helpless To Stop It

On many modern cars, a door mirror is more than just a piece of glass. In-built technology, including blind spot warnings, heating elements and integrated cameras, makes them quite valuable and thus a tempting target for a thief.

The Chelsea Citizen is reporting that in a single night across three streets in the affluent area of London, thieves made off with mirror glass from some 15 vehicles. Targeted cars ??included three Range Rover Sports, a Porsche Taycan, an Audi RS 7 and a Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology.