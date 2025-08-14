UK To Add CPR Life Saving Training To Drivers Exam

Taking your driving theory test is sure to get your heart racing, but from the beginning of 2026, learners will be expected to answer questions surrounding life-saving techniques.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), which is responsible for conducting driving tests, says that learning these skills is vital because “drivers are often first on the scene when someone suffers a cardiac arrest”.

Specific questions will be asked regarding basic Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), as well as how to use a defibrillator. Details of this can already be found within DVSA learning materials, meaning learner drivers preparing to take their theory test in the new year can get clued up on the type of questions they might be asked in the exam.