UK To Charge 4 Cent Per Mile On EVs In Latest Money Grab

The biggest loser from the UK government's expected introduction of ‘pay-per-mile’ road pricing as a way of taxing electric vehicles will ultimately be the government itself.

While in the short term it is very much car makers that need a rapid acceleration in EV sales (as they are on the hook for fines for missing sales targets set out in the government’s ZEV mandate), in the long term it is the government that will face legal action if it fails in its pledge for the UK to be net-zero by 2050.