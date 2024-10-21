UK To Curb New Driver Accidents With New Restrictions

We may have our first glimpse of what a graduated driver’s licence scheme might look like in the UK as the AA has published its own policy on GDLs, claiming it could save as many as 58 lives per year.

The AA’s version of a graduated drivers licencing scheme would see novice drivers aged under 21 display a ‘G’ plate on their car for the first six months after passing their driving test – failing to do so would result in three points on their licence.

New drivers under the age of 21 would also be forbidden, during that same six-month period, to carry passengers of a similar age, with special exemptions for carers and parents. The AA says this would “help mitigate the increased risk young drivers have to manage when they have peer-aged passengers travelling with them”, such as peer pressure to drive