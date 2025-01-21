UK To Launch Digital Driving Licenses - How Long Until That Gets Hacked?

UK motorists will soon be able to store and use their driving licences on their phones as part of government plans to launch a new smartphone app. The Gov.uk app, which is set to arrive this year, would securely store licence details and allow them to be used as a form of ID for buying age-restricted products, including alcohol, voting or travelling on domestic flights. The app will allow customers at self service checkouts to verify their own age, eliminating the need to wait for a member of staff and would mean driving licence information could be updated digitally. It would allow motorists to present their driving licence when required without carrying the physical card with them, eliminating the risk of it being lost or damaged.



Read Article