The world slowing down is not necessarily a bad thing, especially it helps with safety and air pollution. With that in mind, the Highways England project wants to examine what effect slowing down motorway traffic by just 10 mph (16 km/h) might have on the air we breathe.

A new 60 mph (96 km/h) limit will be imposed for at least 12 to 15 months, displayed on roadside signs and enforced 24/7, as reported by AutoExpress.