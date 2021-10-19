UK Traffic Camera Reads Woman's T-Shirt And Fines Driver 120 Miles Away

The purpose of automating any task is to reduce cost and labor. This is one of the reasons the world is working so hard on robotaxis, and why traffic enforcement in large cities has moved to license-plate reading traffic cameras. In both cases, accuracy and reliability seem to be the biggest problems. David and Paula Knight found this out the hard way when they opened a letter containing a fine levied against their Volkswagen Transporter van, which had allegedly committed a traffic violation more than 120 miles away from their home in Surrey, England. But upon closer inspection, the couple noticed that the camera had made a mistake, and that the photographic evidence included in the letter wasn't of their van, or any vehicle at all.



If you need a smile today... Paula and Dave received a fixed penalty notice in the post. A CCTV camera had caught "them" driving in a bus-lane in Bath. Except it wasn't their car. In fact it wasn't a car at all. #BBCNews @BBCPointsWest @BBCRB pic.twitter.com/5rks7xsbcx — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) October 18, 2021



Read Article