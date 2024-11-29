UK Transportation Secretary Resigns Over Not Disclosing Past Conviction

Transport secretary Louise Haigh has resigned from her post after it emerged she pleaded guilty to a criminal offence for making a false report to police in 2013. Her sudden resignation comes just days after she was involved in meetings with leading car industry figures to discuss concerns around the UK's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate. 
 
Haigh yesterday (28 November) admitted pleading guilty to making a false report to police around 10 years ago, after reporting that her mobile phone had been stolen in a mugging, when in fact it had not been.


