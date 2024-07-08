UK Trial Plans To Prove EVs Can Power A City During A Blackout

People often voice concern over the capability of the national grid and distribution network operators (DNOs – the guys who actually deliver power to homes and businesses on a local level) to cope if EV numbers spiral. But what if it worked in reverse, where millions of EVs storing large amounts of power could give some back at peak times when it’s needed?

That’s what vehicle-to-grid (V2G) tech is all about and it’s a term that’s starting to creep more widely into public awareness, helped by newer EVs equipped with ‘bi-directional charging’. V2G enables EVs connected to a specialised AC charge point to put energy back into the grid, into a building or even into another car.