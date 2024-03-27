UK Version Of Toyota GR Yaris Jumps $15,000 In Price For 2024

UK pricing for the new heavily updated version of the Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch has been confirmed. The road-going rally car starts from £44,250 – over £12,000 more than the original – while the two rally driver-tuned special editions are both priced at exactly £60,000.

Toyota says “only very limited numbers” of the new ‘Gen 2’ model will be available this year, so it’s prioritising existing GR Yaris owners and anyone who joined the original waiting list that closed in 2022. These customers will be able to enter a ballot to secure one of the UK’s 2024 allocation.

The lucky few who are allowed to place a Toyota GR Yaris order can have the standard car with either a six-speed manual or the new eight-speed automatic that was developed specially for the GR Yaris, and increases the price to £45,750. Alternatively, there are the £60k Ogier Edition and Rovanpera Edition models – more on those below.