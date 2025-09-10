UK Wants Smart License Plates To Track Vehicles Anywhere In The Country

Drivers have been called upon to submit their own evidence and opinions as a new cross-party committee aims to end the scourge of illegal, cloned and ghost number plates following their proliferation in the past few years.

Conducted by The All Party Parliamentary Group for Transport Safety (APPGTS), the consultation will analyse and evaluate the UK’s current number plate system in order to gather a picture of how it’s being manipulated by criminals.

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, APPG member and Labour MP Sarah Coombes said: “Ending the number plate wild west is absolutely crucial if we're to keep people safe on our roads. In such a technologically advanced world, it seems genuinely inconceivable that we’re still relying on a piece of plastic to identify vehicles. Imagine what this means if someone drives away from a hit-and-run and is using an untraceable number plate?”