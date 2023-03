Car manufacturers will be required by law to meet sales targets for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) under a a ZEV Mandate.

The percentage of mandated ZEV sales is currently under consultation. The Government has proposed a target of 22 per cent for 2024, rising to 80 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035. It says the aim is to “improve consumer choice” and help deliver on the commitment to end the sale of new conventional petrol and diesel cars by 2030, and hybrid sales by 2035.