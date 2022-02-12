UK Woman Rides Electric Scooter Illegally, Crashes And Sues City Over Pothole

A woman injured while illegally riding an e-scooter is suing Barnet council in London for £30,000 in a case that could have major implications for other councils in the UK. Giovanna Drago, 22, told central London county court that she broke her left knee two years ago when the electric scooter she was riding hit a pothole in Barnet — an injury from which she took 20 months to fully recover. Drago (pictured) told the court that because dusk was falling and visibility reduced, she was unable to spot the pothole in time and could not avoid it.



