UK Workers Finding It Difficult To Afford A Basic Vehicle Much Less An Electric One

A typical new car at 20-25 grand is bit like a three-quid cappuccino in a cardboard cup, a £5 burger in a brown paper bag, a 20-quid ‘dinner’ for one at a modest restaurant, the hotel room for £100 a night, that 25-year mortgage costing £1,000 monthly.

I’m not talking here about premium, high-quality or classy purchases. Instead, they’re all basic, unglamorous and very real-world.

But, give or take a few pennies or pounds, millions of financially hard-pressed working Brits remain just about willing and able to pay the sort of prices quoted above. Think of these items as average goods and services bought by Mr & Mrs Average earning average (or thereabouts) wages.