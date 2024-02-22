UK's Annual DUI Purge Resulted In 6,600 Arrests

Details of the UK’s now traditional Xmas campaign against drink and drugged driving have been released by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

The campaign known as ‘Op Limit’ has been run nationally since 2022, in an effort to bring individual police forces together in what the NPCC describes as a “concerted effort to remove drink and drug drivers from our roads”.

All the UK’s police forces participated in the campaign during the recent festive season, and cumulatively they carried out 49,812 breath tests and 6,846 drug tests at the roadside on the suspicion that drivers were under the influence. Just under 10 per cent of the breathalyser tests for alcohol proved positive, failed or refused.