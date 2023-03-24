UK's Lack Of Infrastructure Investment Will Make Almost 20% Of Roads Undrivable

An astonishing 18 per cent of roads in England and Wales will be undriveable in five years’ time unless billions of pounds of investment is made, according to a new report. The Asphalt Industry Alliance’s (AIA) Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance (ALARM) survey suggests that one in five roads – equivalent to 37,000 miles – are in such poor condition that they have less than five years of life left in them. An astonishing 18 per cent of roads in England and Wales will be undriveable in five years’ time unless billions of pounds of investment is made, according to a new report. The Asphalt Industry Alliance’s (AIA) Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance (ALARM) survey suggests that one in five roads – equivalent to 37,000 miles – are in such poor condition that they have less than five years of life left in them.



Read Article