UK's Lack Of Infrastructure Investment Will Make Almost 20% Of Roads Undrivable

An astonishing 18 per cent of roads in England and Wales will be undriveable in five years’ time unless billions of pounds of investment is made, according to a new report.

 
The Asphalt Industry Alliance’s (AIA) Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance (ALARM) survey suggests that one in five roads – equivalent to 37,000 miles – are in such poor condition that they have less than five years of life left in them.
 
