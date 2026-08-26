UK's Poorly Planned Net Zero Grid Installation Costs Have Already Triple And They Now Find That The Power Grid May Not Handle It

Agent009 submitted on 8/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:17:23 AM

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The United Kingdom’s ridiculous ambition to decarbonize its electricity grid by 2035 has devolved from an ignorant political debate to a matter of brutal arithmetic, screwing everyone over. A newly released report from the National Grid Electricity System Operator confirms the nation needs an additional 58 billion British pounds of investment to meet its targets, a staggering figure that triples the insane amount of investment money that was proposed from the start.
 
This financial reckoning, however, is being overshadowed by a more immediate and damning reality. The French energy giant EDF, which operates the UK’s nuclear fleet, has issued a stark warning that the construction costs for this modernization are spiraling out of control, tripling from initial forecasts. The pursuit of an unachievable ideal is forcing governments and utility companies to tax the public upfront and then hit them again with higher electricity bills to cover the shortfalls. The Clean Power 2030 plan is transforming from a green promise into a costly burden that threatens the financial stability of households and the reliability of the entire energy system.


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UK's Poorly Planned Net Zero Grid Installation Costs Have Already Triple And They Now Find That The Power Grid May Not Handle It

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