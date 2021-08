The US banned leaded gasoline on January 1, 1996, for use in new vehicles with the passage of the Clean Air Act for road-going vehicles. But it’s still used in aircraft, racing cars, farm equipment, and marine engines.

Internationally, by the 1980s, most high-income countries had prohibited the use of leaded gasoline. Yet, as late as 2002, almost all low- and middle-income countries were still using leaded gas, which causes heart disease, stroke, and cancer.