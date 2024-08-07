UN-Electrify America! How To Make An Already BAD EV Experience Even WORSE

Agent009 submitted on 7/8/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:02:44 PM
Electrify America has rolled out a new program to limit congestion at select charging stations. Users will be allowed to charge to 85% of capacity and then be required to move their vehicle with in 10 minutes or incur additional fees. NEWS: Electrify America has introduced a congestion reduction pilot program at select locations."Once a vehicle reaches 85% State of Charge, the charging session will automatically end, and drivers will have 10 minutes to move their vehicle before idle fees are incurred." pic.twitter.com/nfqkDlQ5ns— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 8, 2024
