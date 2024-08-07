UN-Electrify America! How To Make An Already BAD EV Experience Even WORSE

Electrify America has rolled out a new program to limit congestion at select charging stations. Users will be allowed to charge to 85% of capacity and then be required to move their vehicle with in 10 minutes or incur additional fees.



NEWS: Electrify America has introduced a congestion reduction pilot program at select locations.



"Once a vehicle reaches 85% State of Charge, the charging session will automatically end, and drivers will have 10 minutes to move their vehicle before idle fees are incurred." pic.twitter.com/nfqkDlQ5ns — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 8, 2024





