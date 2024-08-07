UN-Electrify America! How To Make An Already BAD EV Experience Even WORSE

 Electrify America has rolled out a new program to limit congestion at select charging stations.  Users will be allowed to charge to 85% of capacity and then be required to move their vehicle with in 10 minutes or incur additional fees.





