UNCLOAKED: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drops The Covers Ahead Of Debut

There’s less than a week to go before Porsche takes the wraps off the new 2023 911 GT3 RS at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. But there’s no need to wait to find out what Porsche’s new track hero looks like because our spy photographers have caught the RS entirely free of disguise during final testing. Spotted on and around Germany’s Nürburgring, this matte black development GT3 might not look as shiny as the car Porsche will showcase on its Goodwood stand, but all of the important ingredients are there and on display.



